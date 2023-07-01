Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 270.3% in June

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 270.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,044,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

