Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Up 270.3% in June

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 270.3% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,044,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of Nascent Biotech stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,353. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile
