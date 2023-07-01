Nano (XNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.93 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $96.93 million and $1.47 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,597.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00344430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.98 or 0.00947717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00546625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00069135 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00159954 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

