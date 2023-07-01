MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $98.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

