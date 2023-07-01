MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MSM opened at $95.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.83.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

