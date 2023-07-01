Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) versus Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Financial Review

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA – Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Movella shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Movella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Movella has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movella 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bumble 0 5 12 0 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Movella and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Movella currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 111.27%. Bumble has a consensus price target of $26.20, indicating a potential upside of 56.14%. Given Movella’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Movella is more favorable than Bumble.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Movella and Bumble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movella $40.47 million 2.67 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Bumble $903.50 million 2.55 -$79.75 million ($0.75) -22.37

Movella has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bumble.

Profitability

This table compares Movella and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movella N/A 4.74% 0.22% Bumble -10.51% 1.50% 1.00%

Summary

Movella beats Bumble on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movella



Movella Holdings Inc. operates as a full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement in the United States. Its real-time character movement in digital environments transforms movement into digital data that provides actionable insights. The company offers Xsens 3D Body Motion Systems comprises wearable sensor systems and motion capture solutions, including MVN Animate or MVN Analyze software, a full-body wearable sensor system, which captures the motion of the human body. It also provides Xsens sensor modules that enables customers to accelerate the development of motion-based applications; and DOT wearables for analysis and reporting of human kinematics. In addition, the company offers Kinduct human performance platform that provides biomechanical, biometric, and objective data for athletic performance, wellness, and injury risk. It serves the entertainment, health and sports, and automation and mobility markets. Movella Holdings Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Bumble



Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

