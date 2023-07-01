Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $173.36 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $173.36 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,073,836,893 coins and its circulating supply is 669,644,446 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

