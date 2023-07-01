MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MONOY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,504. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.95 million during the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, analysts predict that MonotaRO will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

