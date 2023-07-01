Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the May 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MNPR. Maxim Group lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Monopar Therapeutics from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.86. 199,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.