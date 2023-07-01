Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.50. 2,405,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,797,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

