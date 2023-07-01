Mizuho Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $190.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.80.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.32. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,586 shares of company stock valued at $14,290,224. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

