Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MITUY remained flat at $14.59 during trading hours on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

