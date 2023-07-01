Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $11.07. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 458,959 shares.

The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02).

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.