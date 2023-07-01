Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.74 and traded as high as $11.07. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 458,959 shares.
The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02).
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
