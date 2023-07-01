Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Mitek Systems by 536.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

