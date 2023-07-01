Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Minco Silver Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About Minco Silver

(Free Report)

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minco Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minco Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.