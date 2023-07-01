Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Update

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $21.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

