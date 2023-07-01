Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

RNMC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

About Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1303 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

