Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of MVSTW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,073. Microvast has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.