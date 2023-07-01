MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 144.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 175,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3,248.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,632 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 175,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,485. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

