Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.
Metso Oyj Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS OUKPY opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.11.
Metso Oyj Increases Dividend
Metso Oyj Company Profile
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
