Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Metso Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metso has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.
About Metso
