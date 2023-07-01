Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Metso Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MXCYY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Metso has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Metso alerts:

About Metso

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.