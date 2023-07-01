MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

