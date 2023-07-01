MetisDAO Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $20.72 or 0.00067778 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $92.56 million and $1.31 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

