MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $92.99 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $20.82 or 0.00068068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.78263796 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,989,465.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

