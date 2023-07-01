Metars Genesis (MRS) Price Hits $1.69 on Exchanges

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Metars Genesis has a total market capitalization of $106.48 million and $106,009.75 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metars Genesis has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Metars Genesis token can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00005562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.70710352 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $103,889.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

