Metahero Price Hits $0.0031 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $356,923.71 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

