MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 4.1% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,184.60 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $615.54 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,162.31.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

