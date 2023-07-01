MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,977 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.31% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $42,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.46. 1,851,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,929. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

