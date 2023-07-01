MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 144,996 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144,996 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up about 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $46,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ares Management Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 851,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,805 and sold 12,536,161 shares valued at $353,635,147. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

