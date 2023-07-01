MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,618 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,516 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.95. 2,387,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.84.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

