MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of MetLife worth $34,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MetLife by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 5,850,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

