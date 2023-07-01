MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 172.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

ABC traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $192.43. 1,447,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,756. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $193.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

