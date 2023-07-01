MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $23.46 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,271,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

