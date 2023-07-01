MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,508 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,032. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

