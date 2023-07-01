MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 41,833 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 437.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,833 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after acquiring an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after acquiring an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,146.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,305 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $400.89. 1,349,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $405.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

