McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $351.91. 1,453,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

