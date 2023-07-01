McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.6% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,397,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

