McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.00. 3,300,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,071. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

