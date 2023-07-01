McGuire Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,539. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

