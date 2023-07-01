McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSCT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $148.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

