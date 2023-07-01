McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,210 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

