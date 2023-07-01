McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 488 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.89. 685,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,563. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

