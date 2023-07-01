McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 5,306.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 725,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 711,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

LABU stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 29,498,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,477,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

