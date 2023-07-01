McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 586 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

