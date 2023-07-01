McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

