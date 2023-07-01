McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $79,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,244. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.11. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

