McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after buying an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after buying an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,737,000 after buying an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,566,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,544,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

