McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.65 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.