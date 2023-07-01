Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,814. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

