Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 246.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after buying an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after buying an additional 2,179,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. 4,382,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,503. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

