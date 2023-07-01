Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 755 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $113.91. The company had a trading volume of 53,378,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,192,576. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

